Tips Films Limited presents a love upgrade with Ishq Vishk Rebound

Bringing thrilling content to life on the big screen, Tips Films Limited has produced some of the most nostalgia inducing blockbuster hits. Now, the studio is set to reboot one of its best money-spinning productions. Throwing it back to 2003 for all of us, Tips Films Limited is set to produce the second instalment of the Shahid Kapoor starrer, Ishq Vishk. The sequel, Ishq Vishk Rebound, that is set to star a fresh ensemble cast with Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, has hit the floors already.

Speaking about Ishq Vishk Rebound, Ramesh Taurani said, “Taking on a whole different perspective on the Gen Z dating culture, Ishq Vishk Rebound will upgrade our new-age idea of love. The casting for the film is just perfect and we are having a great time shooting for the film.”

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner of Tips Films Limited.