Tiranga: Subhash Ghai pens down a beautiful ode to India with the song

Subhash Ghai’s some of the iconic songs on patriotism like “I Love My India” from blockbuster film ‘Pardes’ and “Aye Watan Tere Liye” from “Karma” are still the most played track on national occasions. The ace film maker gifts another patriotic song to the people of India celebrating the glory of this pious motherland.

Along with his students from Whistling Woods International, Subhash Ghai releases ‘Tiranga,’ to mark the Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of independence. The song is penned down and composed by Subhash Ghai himself.

The celebrated film-maker, writer, director said, “The glory of our magnificent motherland is indescribable. This year we complete 75 years of independence. ‘Tiranga’ is an ode to my India, a country known for its incomparable cultural diversity and illustrious history. Kids, faculty at Whistling Woods were very pumped up when I first read out a couplet from the song. It is an enriching experience to compose and to write a song for your motherland. They encouraged me to compose it. We, thus, decided on celebrating the country’s 75th year of Independence in a spectacular, musical way. It is essential for students to learn, get a hands-on experience in the business and the students have worked really hard on the entire song, making it even more special for me.”