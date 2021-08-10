Tisca Chopra to be a part of a worldwide fundraiser for Covid-19 relief this Independence Day

Tisca Chopra has always spoken up for important social causes. This Independence Day, the actress has decided to take forward another social cause. Tisca will be part of the fundraiser called India Covid Response Fund, an initiative by the Give India charity organisation. The event is called We For India and will take place on the evening of Independence Day.

Tisca Chopra will be seen chatting with an eminent gynaecologist, Dr Ankesh Sahetya about how Covid-19 can affect pregnant mothers and their babies. It’s an issue that has been at the back of the mind of people all through the pandemic, and it’s great to see Tisca take up the initiative to get the answers from such a highly qualified doctor. It should be a very insightful and informative session for all the women who’re pregnant during this time.

All the proceeds from the We For India event will go for Covid-19 relief work. Let’s step forward, support the noble cause and we shall be able to win the battle against this deadly disease.