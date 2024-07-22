“To be a part of the YRF Spy Universe that has my cinematic idols is a dream come true!” – Sharvari

Sharvari is grateful for the opportunity to work & learn from Alia Bhatt, who is headlining the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, being produced by Aditya Chopra. Alia & Sharvari play super-agents in the spyverse film and the later is simply overwhelmed to be a part of the same spy universe that has had the biggest leading ladies of Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & now Alia Bhatt grace it!

Sharvari says, “It is hugely overwhelming to be a part of this massive YRF Spy Universe. I’m honestly not feeling a lot of pressure because I’m truly enjoying every bit of the process of just being a part of this universe. I’m like a ball of energy right now – too excited to have this opportunity – too excited to be working with one of the greatest superstars of our country Alia Bhatt.”

She adds, “So, I’m looking forward to being on set, to learn from Alia everyday, to deliver my scenes well. If I let the pressure get to me, I won’t be have fun and I don’t want that. To be part of a universe that has my cinematic idols is a dream come true moment honestly. I look up to Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif. Just the fact that I’m playing a super agent in this galaxy of the greatest icons of cinema is just too surreal.”

Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to make the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film into an action spectacle. Alpha is being directed by Shiv Rawail of the blockbuster global streaming series The Railway Men fame, which was also produced by YRF.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy universe kicked is the biggest IP of Indian cinema today. All films of the spyverse Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 have been blockbusters.