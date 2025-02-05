“To get nominated for my debut film with actors I admire like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor is an absolute honour” – Nitanshi Goel on IIFA nomination

Riding high on the success of Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel is soaking in the overwhelming love she has been receiving ever since her character Phool won hearts across the country. Now, with her Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) nomination at the prestigious IIFA Awards, she finds herself in the same league as Bollywood stalwarts like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam, and Shraddha Kapoor, a moment she describes as “surreal.”

Expressing her gratitude, Nitanshi shared,”This nomination is beyond anything I ever imagined. I am truly grateful to the jury for this recognition and honored to be mentioned alongside such incredibly talented actors whom I have looked up to for years. More than anything, I feel deeply thankful for the love and encouragement from the audience. Every kind word, every message, and every time someone recognizes me—it all means the world to me. Being nominated alongside Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, and Yami Gautam is already a dream come true, and I can only express my gratitude to the universe for this moment.”

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies resonated deeply with viewers, and Nitanshi’s performance stood out for its innocence, strength, and authenticity. The film’s impact is evident in how fans now identify her as Phool, a testament to her brilliant portrayal.

With her talent and the love she continues to receive, there’s no doubt that Nitanshi Goel is one of the most promising stars of this generation.