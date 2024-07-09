“To have two back to back hits under my belt is a surreal feeling!” – Sharvari

Sharvari is being hailed as the rising star of Bollywood after delivering two back to back hits and garnering heaps of praise for her acting in Munjya and Maharaj.

In Munjya, Sharvari not only stole the show with her impeccable dancing skills as she landed the first dance hit of her career with Taras, but she also delivered a good performance playing the lead heroine Bela as well as the ghost Munjya in the film! Munjya has become the biggest success story of this year having become a 100 crore blockbuster.

In Maharaj, now a global hit film on the world’s biggest streaming platform Netflix, Sharvari won hearts with her magnetic charm. She has got rave reviews from critics and audiences alike for her sparkling performance opposite Junaid Khan in the film.

Sharvari says, “To have two back-to-back hits under my belt is a surreal feeling! First, Munjya becoming a theatrical blockbuster for me by getting into the 100 crore club and now Maharaj, a global hit on the world’s biggest streaming platform, Netflix! The love is pouring in from all directions and I couldn’t be happier.”

She adds, “This is a dream come true run for me, something I had never imagined. So, it feels overwhelming at times. I just want this momentum to continue into my next theatrical release Vedaa.“

Sharvari further says, “With Munjya and Maharaj, I have been able to showcase variety as an actor. I’m drawn to challenges and I hope I have been able to reach out to all the disruptive film-makers with my performance on screen.”

Sharvari will be next seen in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial Vedaa and Aditya Chopra’s Alpha, a YRF Spy Universe action spectacle.