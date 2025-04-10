Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is set to make a high-octane debut at the Cannes Film Festival, premiering out of competition on May 14. This marks a major moment for the franchise, with both Cruise and director-writer Christopher McQuarrie slated to attend the prestigious event. While rumors had been floating around, the news has now been confirmed by the festival itself. The movie will be shown to audiences on May 14th, giving them a chance to catch it early before it hits theaters everywhere.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the trailer of the film which launched on Monday looks promising and fans are more excited than ever. Cruise will be making a return to the Cannes red carpet joined by the rest of the cast. With its thrilling scenes and fans all over the globe, the movie is sure to bring plenty of excitement to the festival. This marks another big moment for the Mission: Impossible series and all eyes will be on Cannes to see what this final chapter delivers.

The film makes its way to cinemas in India on 23rd May in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in IMAX !