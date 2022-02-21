Tomorrow X Together’s Hueningkai releases solo cover of Sk9er Boi

HUENINGKAI, the youngest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI) released a cover of Avril Lavigne’s iconic single “Sk8er Boi” via the band’s official social media channels today. Upon its original release in 2002, the pop punk track garnered explosive attention from fans worldwide for its fearless energy and spunky style.

HUENINGKAI put a fresh new spin on “Sk8er Boi” with his refreshing vocal. He sang the lyrics with much teen spirit, enhancing the bold, energetic mood of the track in a carefree and funky tone.

To date, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have covered a wide range of genres, proving their talent and versatility. The band has so far released a slew of cover tracks including “In My Blood,” “thank u, next,” “F2020,” and “Sriracha” as a group. Solo and unit covers include “Over and Over Again” by TAEHYUN, “Song Cry” by YEONJUN, “Youngblood” by HUENINGKAI and “Stay” by YEONJUN and TAEHYUN.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is due to host offline fan meets ‘2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER’ on March 5 and 6, which will be live streamed as well.