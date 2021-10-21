Tomorrow x Together’s Yeonjun and Taehyun release cover of Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

K-pop ‘It’ band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s members YEONJUN and TAEHYUN dropped their cover of “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

In the video released on October 20, posted via TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s official social media channels, YEONJUN and TAEHYUN perform a unique rendition of “Stay” from a cozy room decorated with posters.

Following their first debut anniversary, TOMORROW X TOGETHER released covers of “In My Blood,” “thank u, next,” “F2020,” and “Sriracha” as a group. Members have also released a series of solo covers such as TAEHYUN’s “Over and Over Again,” YEONJUN’s “Song Cry,” and HUENINGKAI’s “Youngblood.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 1st Japanese EP, Chaotic Wonderland on November 10.