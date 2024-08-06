“Took up boxing to become Vedaa!” – Sharvari

Bollywood’s rising star Sharvari has been turning heads and creating a sensation with her latest social media post, showcasing some intense boxing images. Known for her versatile performances and captivating presence, Sharvari will be seen in Vedaa, headlining the film along with the action superstar John Abraham.

As the excitement grows for this much-awaited film, Sharvari through a series of striking images took to her social media to share how she took up boxing to authentically portray her role in the film.

Sharvari’s dedication to perfecting her action skills marks a significant step in her career as she also prepares for her upcoming project, Alpha along with Alia Bhatt, an addition to YRF’s Spy Universe, known for its high-octane action and gripping storylines. Her career is on a significant upward trajectory and she’s leaving no stone unturned as she prepares to become India’s next biggest action star.