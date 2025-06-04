Top Boys: Yung Sammy & BBB fuse car culture with futuristic AI in game-changing new track

South Asian rap frontrunner Yung Sammy and celebrated fire-spitter BBB have joined forces to release their highly anticipated single, ‘Top Boys’, a genre-bending anthem poised to redefine the landscape of South Asian hip-hop. Backed by a high-octane music video that seamlessly blends gritty realism with futuristic flair, ‘Top Boys’ delivers a bold statement of confidence and cultural pride as it perfectly captures the energy and ambition of a new generation of Indian artists.

Built around cinematic instrumentation and slick, bass-heavy production, ‘Top Boys’ is more than just a song; it’s a declaration of a South Asian movement. Yung Sammy and BBB trade commanding verses that speak of ambition, identity and the rise of a new global wave of Indian excellence. The track’s lyrical sharpness is matched by its unforgettable sonic landscape, creating an immersive experience that demands attention.

The cutting-edge high-octane music video, shot in New Delhi, serves as a dynamic tribute to car culture, featuring high-performance vehicles executing precision drifting and smoke-filled doughnuts. However, ‘Top Boys’ breaks the mold with mind-bending AI FX that push the boundaries of desi music storytelling.

Viewers can expect mind-bending digital morphs and surreal sequences, elements never before seen in an Indian music video, elevating the visual experience to a new level of artistry and innovation. This fusion of real-world action and futuristic animation creates a captivating and unforgettable sensory experience.

Shabz Naqvi, Co-Founder, Desi Trill states, “Yung Sammy is growing at a rapid pace in the Indian hip hop space, and he never fails to deliver. This time, he’s come full-on with ‘Top Boys,’ letting everyone know this Delhi kid is representing Indian hip hop! At DESI TRILL, our mission is to keep pushing the new sound of hip hop into India, and Yung Sammy is the guy! DESI TRILL is dedicated to supporting groundbreaking artists who are shaping the future of Indian hip-hop.”

Yung Sammy states, “This one’s all about UP16 – when we say Top Boys, we’re talking about the ones running the city. It’s a flex on our hustle, our come-up, and where we’re at now. It’s made for the clubs, for the streets, and for Hip Hop heads. This is my third link-up with BBB, and the track really shows how we move, repping UP16 hard. That’s home, that’s the code. Big shoutout to Wamp too, he went mad on the beat and of course Desi Trill. On this track, I’m switching it up with accents, mixing in African slang and Hindi, just having fun with it.”

BBB states, “’Top Boys’ for us, wasn’t just another track that we cooked up in the studio. Personally, it had a deeper meaning to both of us in terms of the bond we share as friends and how we have seen the music scene evolve with time, both in India as well as across the globe. Cherishing both our personal artistic growth as well as our Day Zero friendship, wrapped around with our secret sauce, our magic touch, this project just came naturally to us.”

Released under the groundbreaking Desi Trill label, ‘Top Boys’ is available now on all major streaming platforms