Top-notch security in place for Baba Siddique’s annual Iftaar

The preparations for Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique’s annual Iftaar dinner have been in full swing. The celebrations will be held tomorrow, 17th April, at a five-star in Bombay and the biggest names in the country are going to be in attendance.

Baba Siddique has ensured that his guests will be well-tended to at the dinner. High-level security is in place for the biggest Iftaar dinner of the year!

A source informed, “There will be approximately 100 male and female security personnel at the venue. The security at the event will be vigilant and tight. Baba Siddique is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that his guests are taken care of.”

Hands on with every detail of the arrangement, Baba Siddique is involved with every decision of his annual Iftaar including the security, menu, decorations and the guest list.