“Tough But Rewarding” – Stylist Rima Mishra on putting together Urfi Javed’s unique bodypaint look

Actress Urfi Javed makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. She is someone who is known to experiment all the time with her styling and every time, she steps, she dons an outfit that one can’t help but take notice of. From wearing a front open cut-out neckline hoodie confidently to pulling off a dare-bare black top, the actress has always made an impression with her daring, bold and experimental outfits.

And, the person behind Urfi’s brave experiments with clothes is stylist Rima Mishra. Recently, Rima put together a photoshoot for Urfi that received a lot of chatter on social media. The actress’ fans were amazed to see her in this new avatar. Rima made Urfi go for an all-white look comprising of a white jacket and white trousers. The most interesting part of her look was the cherry blossom flower body paint that Urfi adorned on her.

Talking about putting together this vividly experimental look, Rima says, “Urfi never repeats any of her looks. When you work with Urfi, you have to think out-of-the-box all the time and come up with fresh and innovative ideas all the time. While the white jacket and trousers had a very classy appeal to them, the cherry blossom flower body paint was an extension of Urfi’s spirit as an artist that stands for freedom and expression. It was not an easy look to carry but Urfi pulled it off with aplomb.”

Rima didn’t just style Urfi this time. She played an instrumental role in the direction in which the entire shoot progressed. Apart from being a stylist, Rima is also the co-founder of Media Tribe, one of the leading digital media companies in the country. Among other things, her company is also involved in talent management. Rima, along with her team, handled the production design and ensured that every element associated with the shoot boasted of great aesthetic value.

“Many times, despite arranging for the best clothes and the most qualified photographer, a photoshoot doesn’t come out as well as one expects it to. One has to keep an eye on every single element during the shoot. I made sure that the studio setup complemented Urfi’s look and served as a good background. The look itself took four hours to be put together. It was several hours of hard work. We worked very hard on the shoot and I am glad that we got the desired results”, she says.

With the kind of innovation Rima has brought to the fore with her styling processes for Urfi and several other prominent celebrities, one keenly looks forward to how this young designer goes about revolutionalizing the fashion world in the times to come!