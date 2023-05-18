Toyam Sports Limited signs Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador

After the massive success of the first season of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) based India’s first sports reality web series, “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt” with Suniel Shetty as its host, Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) has announced that the charismatic actor and sports enthusiast will also be their brand ambassador. The collaboration with Suniel Shetty is for three years and is a significant move for the brand. Building a synergy between sports and entertainment, this association aims to leverage Shetty’s popularity and his love for sports to connect with audiences in India and abroad. Headquartered in Mumbai, TSL is a public listed company engaged in various sports production, promotion, and management.

Run passionately by sports enthusiasts, TSL will play a leading role in bringing about a paradigm shift in the sports industry in India. TSL aims to revolutionise the world of sports by elevating the sporting spirit by nurturing and empowering athletes at the grassroot level to generate opportunities for talent and be a global sporting powerhouse. They have been at the forefront of promoting a niche sport like Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) along with cricket, tennis, and many other sports to make them popular both domestically and globally.

Suniel Shetty says, “It’s always the human story that makes it exciting for me to partner with any brand. TSL is apt to represent as a brand ambassador as it gives opportunities to talented athletes with a dream to excel from every corner of India. They work towards making Indian sportsmen recognised and acknowledged for their abilities not only in India but also, globally. Being associated with a brand that will redefine the way sports and athletes are viewed in India is truly special, as I’ve seen the remarkable progress of MMA athletes who were a part of ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’. TSL will serve a broad audience of athletes and fitness enthusiasts across a variety of sports.”

Chairman/Managing Director at Toyam Sports Limited, Mohamedali Budhwani, said, “We are stoked to have Mr. Suniel Shetty on board. We are excited to start this journey with him, where he will play a multifaceted role, sharing his knowledge and expertise, helping us revolutionise different sports in a progressive manner. His passion for sports made it one of the most compelling reasons why we felt that if TSL had a global ambassador to represent it, it had to be someone like him. He is an incredible role model for youngsters who are not only looking to get into sports, but also to pursue their dreams. It’s an honor to be working with Mr. Shetty and having him represent our brand after the success of “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt.”

Suniel Shetty will also continue as the host of “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt season 2” and will be a part of campaigns as a brand ambassador for “Kumite 1 Asian Championship”, and will also be the face of all our upcoming cricket leagues, domestic and international.