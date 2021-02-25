Traveling for work or going out on a mini vacation? Rihana tells you what you gotta do!

Nutritionist, Strength Coach & Weight loss expert, Rihana is well known for her fatloss transformations. Over the years, she has helped transform various clientsfrom all over the world. She is also popularly known on social media as Get Fit with Rihana and has a following in thousands.

Today, she shares with us some very useful tips on how to follow your nutrition while travelling – may it be a work trip or a vacation.

Here’s what she says “Being away from home is one of the most common nutrition challenges I hear about.Whether you are off for a busy work day or a weekend gateway, both needn’t force you to cheat on your diet. Here are some simple hacks that can help you stick to your plan, no matter where life takes you.

Pack GO foods ahead of time. – If you know, you are going to have a hectic schedule, have a complete meal before you leave home. In addition to that, carry healthy snacks such as dry fruits (almonds, walnuts, peanuts) or some yogurt. Even a fistful can help you control your hunger pangs for more than an hour. Make healthy choices at fast-food restaurants. – If you are traveling by car, fast food may seem like the most obvious and convenient option. But just ask around. Luckily in India, we have a lot of local eating joints/dhabas where you can ask them to prepare/modify a dish on the menu to suit your diet. I usually make sure to call the chef and instruct them to cook my food in ghee/butter instead of oil, which they willingly comply to. For the non-veg folks, a simple omlette (without bread of course) is a universal option available almost anywhere. For the veg folks, paneer bhurji is the best option. It keeps you satiated for a longer duration. Read the labels – If you are forced to pick something from a department store, especially in this case, don’t go by the ‘healhty’ on the packaging. Many products filled with unhealthy ingredients such as corn syrup, maltodextrineetc are disguised as ‘healthy’ with an attractive packaging. Reading the nutrition facts label can help you prevent snacking on unhealthy choices. Pick snacks or beverages that are low in calories, tansfat, added sugar — eg. instead of ice-creams you could opt for frozen yogurt (sugar-free). During hectic days, we need energy to keep us going, but we often end up choosing more convenient foods that are high in (trans) fat, added sugar and calories. Now that you know, skip the obvious and make a wise choice. Just being aware and making informed choices can help you sustain your nutrition on the go!

Now that you know, you can plan smart for your trip before hand and make better food choices while on the road.