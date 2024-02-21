Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Garnering a massive fan following right after the blockbuster Animal, Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan for the third instalment of one of the biggest film franchise -Bhool Bhulaiyaa, started by Bhushan Kumar to be directed by Anees Bazmee. The actress, who recently won the nation’s hearts with her role as Zoya a.k.a Bhabhi 2 with superstar Ranbir Kapoor is now set off to work with another superstar Kartik Aaryan on the biggest film of this year.

Triptii Dimri’s career trajectory is taking an exciting turn as she joins the cast of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’’. Having already worked alongside established names in the industry, Triptii Dimri is no stranger to sharing the screen with superstars. Her journey from one blockbuster to another reflects not only her talent but also the industry’s recognition of her acting prowess.

The makers are equally excited to welcome Triptii Dimri on board and the fans certainly can’t contain their excitement for this cinematic treat, anticipating the next chapter in this iconic franchise.

This cinematic extravaganza, proudly presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series adds another feather to their cap of spectacular film productions. As the anticipation builds, mark your calendars for a Diwali celebration like never before, with this film by Anees Bazmee which promises to be the biggest film of the year. Get ready for a captivating cinematic delight that will undoubtedly set the silver screen ablaze.