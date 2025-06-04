Triptii Dimri: The lucky charm with two immediate mega films cooking up

When we speak of A-listers, the one name that has risen to prominence is Triptii Dimri. Recently, she created a splash all over the internet with two major film announcements, Spirit with Prabhas and the poster release of Dhadak 2 with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. With these two films under her belt, Triptii has not only proven to be one of the most in-demand actresses of the current generation, but has also risen as the lucky charm of acclaimed directors, one being Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the other being Shazia Iqbal.

While there are no confirmations about Triptii’s role in Spirit, buzz is rife that she will be seen playing a hot doctor who falls in love with Prabhas. With strong drama in Vanga’s Spirit, the actress will be seen in intense romantic moments alongside the Baahubali actor, and netizens are beaming with joy and excitement to see them share the screen space for the first time.

Soon after the announcement of Spirit, Triptii Dimri stunned everyone with the intense posters of Dhadak 2, featuring her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. A spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak, this sequel will showcase the love story between two people from different castes whose relationship faces hurdles and is bound by the shackles of rigid society. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 will explore the themes of love, caste, and societal opposition, bringing novelty to the big screens. While Dhadak 2 is scheduled to release on August 1, Spirit is yet to get a release date.

With this, it’s safe to say that Triptii Dimri has come a long way in mainstream cinema, and these two big banner films are proof of her commitment towards proving herself, refining her craft, and serving quality projects that are not only relatable, but are watch-worthy!