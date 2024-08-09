Trisha Krishnan brings depth and nuance to her first OTT role on Sony LIV’s Brinda

Sony LIV’s upcoming Telugu original, Brinda, has garnered significant attention for multiple compelling reasons. This series marks the OTT debut of the South Queen, Trisha Krishnan, showcasing her in a groundbreaking role. Additionally, Brinda addresses pressing social issues with a fresh and unprecedented perspective, promising to be a thought-provoking and impactful narrative. Another aspect that has captivated viewers is the character of Brinda herself. At first glance, she appears to be an introverted individual who also serves as a police officer. This intriguing duality adds depth to her character and promises to engage audiences on multiple levels.

Elaborating on her character, Trisha shares, “More than introverted, Brinda is a certain way because of the pain and trauma she carries from her past. So we tried to convey that through her eyes and many moments throughout the series. She’s human, just like any one of us. A human being goes through a myriad of emotions in their journey of life. It was fun because even though she is introverted and stoic most of the time, there are circumstances where the little girl in her comes out, and she has moments of anguish and outbursts.”

As Brinda delves into complex themes such as identity and justice, Trisha Krishnan shares her meticulous approach to embodying such multifaceted characters. She adds, “I approach it with a certain level of pragmatism and what’s actually happening in today’s time and age.”

Written and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and produced by Ashish Kolla under the banner Adding Advertising LLP, Brinda marks the OTT debut of the incredibly talented South Queen, Trisha Krishnan. The screenplay of the series is by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi, with music by Shakthikanth Karthik, production design by Avinash Kolla, cinematography by Dinesh K Babu, and editing by Anwar Ali. Adding to this celebrated crew, the ensemble cast includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, Rakendu Mouli, and others in pivotal roles. The series expertly weaves together elements of drama, crime, and mystery, delivering an enthralling viewing experience.