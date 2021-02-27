“Trust your intuition, intuition does not lie” – Kaibalya Mohanty

A producer, singer, actor and an MBA, Kaibalya Mohanty is a man of many crafts. Here’s chatting with him in an exclusive interview.

You spent your childhood in Keonjhar, Odisha. What did that place teach you?

I used to be the topper at school. I used to play table-tennis and quite well (laughs). I learnt Tabla for 6 years despite being very good at studies. My childhood has always been full of adventure, is all I can say. It doesn’t mean I used to be a trekker or a climber. Everything, every moment, every time I used to get reprimanded by my parents for different things, be it for my North India Trip at the age of 14 or watching an almost a war-like situation at the Wagah Border or winning singing competitions… every second has been like an adventure and life lesson to me.

How difficult it was, to be a part of the industry despite being an outsider?

I have aid this in my earlier interviews as well. Life is a journey, not a destination. I have learnt to enjoy the ride. Yes, but being an outsider has been a boon for me. As an outsider, you’re a good observant. I didn’t have to follow any cliché. I carved my own path and just carried on and on. As an outsider, you are not brainwashed to think and act like the masses. You think for yourself. You see and do things differently. Something that offers you a great awareness and the ability to see the big picture and not get lost in the details of everyday life. You have to do something different to bring a change. You have to think out-of-the-box. You have to come up with new ideas and work hard consistently.

You are already going great guns. What’s your regular routine like?

Thanks for the compliment. But, picture abhi bahut baaki hai. I am only trying to better myself each day. Better my skills and better myself as a human being. That’s all I am focussing at. Nothing else.

You are an MBA but you went on to do theatre in Kolkata. Didn’t your parents oppose your decision?

I started working pretty early in my life. I was self-dependent ever since I was 19 years of age. So, while I chose Theatre, my fight was not about choosing that field at all, it was more about survival in Kolkata. That’s when I started singing in concerts in Kolkata. And by the grace of God, I think I am blessed to be counted as one of the most popular artists from Odisha to have made a mark in English Theatre in Kolkata.

How did you handle rejection and failure?

Look, failure or rejection or any situation for that matter, is not in my control. Situations just happen to me. But, how I react to them, is in my control.

You are a multi-faceted artiste. A while back, there were reports suggesting that you want to write as well.

Yes, I am already writing a couple of things for a Mumbai based portal. I am happy being a Producer, Singer, Writer and an Entrepreneur for now. I want to be a traveller next (laughs) and travel the world.

While you were only 18 years of age, you had produced a couple of short films. Were you not skeptical to do that, since getting returns from short films has always been very difficult traditionally.

I started earning when I was 17. So, I didn’t have to depend on anyone for the funding of the films. Meanwhile, while I was in Kolkata many original stories had come to me and I didn’t want to lose out on those unique stories. Hence, I produced all of them and talking about risks, ‘The biggest risk is actually not taking any risk’.

If there is one thing you’d like to change, what would it be?

Fortunately, ours is a free and democratic country where Artists can express themselves without any fear or pressure. Since, content today is available more easily for consumption on varied screens and exposure to various age brackets within the family and children are privy to it, as artists and producers, we ourselves should take responsibility for ‘what we create’. I firmly believe that content has to be more socially-responsible today.

You are a part of Nila Madhab Panda’s Kalira Atita, which is among 366 films eligible for Best Picture Academy Award.

Yes, I have acted in the film. I also am an Assistant Director in this. Nila Madhab Sir’s ‘Kalira Atita’ is the First Odia Film ever, to be eligible for Best Picture Academy Award. The film is among the 366 films from the whole world and among the 3 films from India, to have been eligible to compete in the Best Picture category at the Oscars.

Any tip for upcoming producers/artists.

For producers, artists and content creators, all I can say is: Trust the vibes you get. Trust your intuition, intuition does not lie.

On the people he has collaborated with.

Nila Madhab Panda: I have been part of 2 of his films and he has this impossible energy and passion for his work, is all I can say. He is the only Filmmaker from the State of Odisha who is respected globally for his work.

Prem Anand: He is a genius in Music. Truly & Genuinely. He is the best in Odisha and one of the best in the Country.

Pitobash Tripathy: He is a super wonderful actor and there is always something to pick-up and learn from him. I feel blessed , to have shared the screen space with him in Kalira Atita.

Anubhav Mohanty: He represents The Aspirational Odisha. He started from nowhere and today he rules millions of hearts in Odisha and outside too.

Susant Mani: He gave me my first acting opportunity in his Odia film and he is one of the most incredible directors I have worked with.

Tathagata Chowdhury : He has been my Godfather in Theatre. He only gave me, my life’s first ever break in English Theatre.

Apratim Chatterjee: He is an incredible contemporary actor from the Bengali Film Industry. I have been fortunate enough to have worked and performed with him on stage, innumerable times.

Dhruv Mookerji : He is like the king of the Ad world in Mumbai. A gifted actor, he also happens to be somebody, I have been lucky enough to have collaborated and worked with.

Somesh Satpathy : I have collaborated and sung a lot of melodies for Somesh at his studio in Bhubaneswar. He is clearly one of the most talented and gifted musicians of contemporary times.