Tukda Tukda from Thalaivii: Song depicts the emotional turmoil of Jayalalithaa and MGR’s relationship

Depicting a pivotal phase of Jayalalithaa’s life, ‘Tukda Tukda’ chronicles the poignant feeling of severance, portrayed by Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy as Jayalalithaa and MGR, which is sure to tug your heart strings.

Receiving a roaring response from the critics and audience alike, Thalaivii has been making the right noise post the worldwide theatrical release.

Recently, Superstar Rajinikanth also showered his praises on the film touting Thalaivii as a difficult film to make, complimenting director Vijay for its beautiful handling and execution.

Scaling over 30 years of Jayalalithaa’s life, Thalaivii presents the journey of a 16-year old debutante who emerged as the reigning Superstar in Tamil Cinema, to her advent in political career and revolutionary accomplishments in changing the face of Tamil Nadu Politics.

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thalaivii has released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios.