Tulsi Kumar celebrates the success of her song Tanhaai with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 14

Singer Tulsi Kumar has once again given a treat to music lovers with her pop rock love ballad Tanhaai. And her fans have cherished the song so much that the track reached 75 million views in no time. The singing sensation celebrated the success of her track with superstar Salman Khan on the show Bigg Boss 14.

Tulsi went on the sets of ongoing Bigg Boss 14 to not just celebrate the success of the show but also celebrate the festival of Lohri.

Tulsi, adding to the festive flavour, also gave a performance on her hit tracks Humko Pyaar Hua, which she dedicated to Salman as it was the first track she sang for the superstar. She also sang Tanhaai and Saki Saki.

Talking about the celebration, Tulsi says, “It was so much fun for me. To celebrate the success of Tanhaai and add to the flavour of Lohri was an amazing experience. Salman as usual was a very good host. I loved watching the Bigg Boss contestants who are full of entertainment and enthusiasm. I wanted to celebrate 75 million of Tanhaai with as many people as I could and Bigg Boss was the perfect platform to reach millions. “