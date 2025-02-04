Tumko Meri Kasam: Vikram Bhatt moves away from horror genre to make an intense drama

Vikram has earlier directed the superhit massy entertainer Aamir Khan – Rani Mukerji starrer Ghulam, the laugh riot Aawara Deewana Pagal, and the courtroom drama Kasur. All these films had different genres; the only common phenomenon was that they were all highly successful. Changing gears again. Vikram then moved on to make the Raaz series, which until then had been seen as a B-grade fare and altered the perception of the horror genre in the country forever, followed by the equally successful 1920 series. Vikram has often been called the king of horror in India. All eyes are on Vikram once again as he changes gears to move to new territory.

Tumko Meri Kasam, an intense family drama, is a story loosely inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.

Film presenter and Vikram’s mentor, prolific filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, described Vikram as the survivor and said, “He is still at the crease, batting through so many seasons, weathering every storm. In Bollywood, survival is the hardest art. They count you out the moment you fall. But Vikram? Vikram gets up. Every single time.”

Tumko Meri Kasam is Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, Indira Entertainment, Produced by Indira Entertainment, Shwetambari Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt Sarda are the Project Directors. Music is by Prateek Walia. Lyrics are by Vikram Bhatt and Shweta Bothra. The music is with Zee.