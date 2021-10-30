Tumse Bhi Zyada: First song from Tadap to release soon

Ever since the first glimpse of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Tadap’ was presented, the audiences were all set for an intriguing ride. The raw, intense and passionate look of the poster, trailer and both characters has resonated with millions and now the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has announced that the first song will release soon.

Taking to their official account, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared, “The wait is almost over 💫 The magical #TumseBhiZyada coming out soon! ✨♥️

Directed by Milan Luthria, the romantic action drama starring debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria oozes with electric chemistry between the fresh pair. The film isn’t just another romantic action flick but a one of a kind package of romance, action, rage and backed by flawless tunes of Pritam that will have the viewers on the edge of their seats.

The first song is voiced by Arijit Singh, a voice the whole nation tunes in with and sings along with. The film trailer was smothered with heaps and bounds of love by the audiences making it the biggest debutant trailer drop ever. Garnering 30+ million views in 24 hours, this massive feat was only backed by the power, grace and conviction of the duo sharing screen.