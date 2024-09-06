Tushar Hiranandani wins the Best Director Award for Applause Entertainment’s Scam 2003 at Content Asia Awards 2024

Director Tushar Hiranandani never fails to impress his audience with his storytelling. In the past, he has helmed some impactful stories like Saand Ki Aankh and Srikanth, amongst others. Being quite a maverick, Tushar has also delivered some amazing web series. One of them was Scam 2003, produced by Applause Entertainment , for which Tushar has now won the Best Director Award at the Content Asia Awards 2024.

Tushar was the only Indian director to be nominated in the category of Best Director Of A Scripted TV Programme. With Tushar winning the prestigious award, Scam 2003’s showrunner Hansal Mehta also congratulated him. Tushar took over some popular Korean shows as he won the coveted title.

Tushar Hiranandani’s last film was Srikanth: Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. The film was critically acclaimed and received lots of appreciation.