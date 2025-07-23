Tusshar Kapoor joins the cast of Masti 4

Tusshar Kapoor has officially joined the ensemble cast of Masti 4, marking an exciting new addition to the beloved comedy franchise.

On stepping into this new role, Tusshar shares, “Masti is a bonafide and successful brand in the comic genre, my role is an interesting new addition and I wanted to collaborate with Indra Kumar ji and Amar Jhunjhunwala for a long time for something worthwhile! Plus Milap Zaveri and I have worked earlier, but this time around it’s much bigger and better, too!”

Adding further, he reveals, “I readily accepted this film after hearing a brief narration of the story and my role in it! I can’t reveal much about my character now but it’s something you’ve never seen me do before! I had to watch a few regional as well as foreign language films to prepare for it!”

When asked about the on-set chemistry with the original trio, Tusshar reflects, “I’ve worked with all the 3 actors separately before and with Riteish and Aftab in a similar zone for Kyaa Kool Hai Hum! Therefore, there was no reason to be concerned about the chemistry between us and, most importantly, they welcomed me with open arms when I reached the outdoor venue where the film was being shot! We were all excited and in sync with each other from the very 1st day! I’m sure the camaraderie and fun off‑screen will reflect on‑screen, too!”

Addressing the film’s tone, which balances bold content with wider appeal, Tusshar says, “Masti 4 is an adult but family comedy and has been written keeping the sensibilities of the wider audience in mind. My job as an actor is to do my job with sincerity and I’ve stuck to doing that with conviction! Regarding the boldness of it, my director is more concerned than me about the limits of the Masti universe and he’d be best able to explain further!”

With Milap Zaveri making his directorial debut for the Masti franchise, the film promises a fresh take—one that blends the signature Masti-style adult humor with a stronger story arc.