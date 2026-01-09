TV actress Benaf Dadachandji makes a debut on MasterChef India

TV actress Benaf Dadachandji, who recently tied the knot with her long-time partner Norman Huo, is all set to make a special comeback to television, this time in an unexpected avatar.

Known for her work across multiple films and television shows on Sony and other platforms, Benaf will be seen on MasterChef India as part of the much-awaited Jodi Special Season, where couples step into the kitchen together, bringing their culinary skills and personal stories to the forefront.

For Benaf, the show marks a refreshing return to the spotlight, away from scripts and sets, and onto India’s most popular culinary reality show. Teaming up with her husband Norman, the duo brings together two cultures, two cuisines, and one shared passion for food. Describing their cooking style as “dancing in chaos,” the couple blends the bold, robust flavours of Parsi cuisine with the delicate, nuanced techniques of Chinese cooking; creating dishes that reflect their journey as partners in life and in the kitchen.

Speaking about her return to television, Benaf Dadachandji said, “Coming back to TV through MasterChef India feels incredibly special. This time, I’m not playing a character—I’m just being myself. Cooking with Norman, bringing together our cultures and flavours, and doing it on a platform that India loves so deeply makes this journey truly unforgettable.”

For the first time in the history of the show, 12 Jodis will showcase their culinary skills, celebrating family legacies, partnerships, and the power of cooking together. Adding to the excitement, audiences will witness the iconic reunion of original judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur, as they set out to crown India’s First MasterChef Jodi.