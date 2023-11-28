TVF Tripling stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar on their relationship as on-screen siblings

Celebrated as one of the most loved and iconic shows out there, TVF ‘Tripling’ continues to win audiences with its heartwarming storyline and relatable characters. Centred around the escapades of three siblings – Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan – on a road trip, the show emerged as a prime OTT release and garnered immense popularity for its relatable portrayal of familial bonds and the rollercoaster of emotions. One has to credit the show’s success to the honest and real chemistry between the characters which strikes the right chord with viewers.

As TVF ‘Tripling’ remains a favourite of the audiences three seasons later, the show’s cast Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar speak to Filmfare Companion’s Sneha Menon Desai in ‘In The Making’ presented by ZEE5 and Film Companion. The actors open up about their relationship as on-screen siblings, being among the first to try digital content, being in the making, and more.

When asked about their initial thoughts about doing TVF ‘Tripling’ and if they realised that the show would make it so big, Sumit Vyas said, “With tripling, we were a little afraid because it was the second or third web series to come out in India. It was the first web show which was scaled up. A lot of firsts were happening so we were just hoping that it lands and people watch it.”

Opening up about how the show has managed to stay relevant for the audiences and receive such an outpour of love, Maanvi Gagroo shared, “It’s just the fact that there is nothing else out there which is like this. I still have people come up to me and they are like we have never seen a sibling show and to be represented like this because it’s not too sanitised, nor is it like we are constantly fighting. It’s the novelty of the concept which still clicks.”

Further, Amol Parashar revealed the secret behind the crackling chemistry shared by the trio saying, “I think siblings are eventually long-term friends without the Romance. It’s the banter, and thankfully, the three of us had known each other before we ended up in the show. We had worked with each other in different capacities and knew each other fairly well to be comfortable with taking digs and improvising and being confident and secure enough with each other.”

Moving forward, Sumit Vyas was asked about being the jack of multiple things and not boxing himself when it comes to being an actor and a writer. He said, “The one thing that I can, it’s the perspective. You do get perspective when you write and then you come back to acting because when you’re writing you’re essentially doing all the parts. You’re thinking of all the characters so you kind of become every one of them. Imagining, thinking for and against them and then you come back to playing one part. You tend to become a little more giving and understanding. You’re thinking less just about yourself.”

Meanwhile, an audience and critics favourite, Maanvi Gagroo spoke about her varied range of characters and growing with every character personally. She expressed, “While playing the character, my emo is that I try to find some truth in it which means I try to find some resonance within me of the character. So yeah there are parts you carry and there are some resonances and familiarities.”

Lastly, the ‘Tripling’ men Sumit Vyas and Amol Parashar shared their thoughts on getting OTT validation. Sumit Vyas said, “I would say the viewing pattern on OTT, is very cutthroat because television viewing is a bit of habitual viewing. Film in the theatres, you pay the money so most likely you will sit through the film. But OTT is a very personal viewing experience so the chances of you not liking and sticking to that are very slim. So that’s why the validation you get, it feels something.”

Amol Parashar further added, “It’s also a certain kind of audience. OTT has reached a certain demographic which wands towards certain kinds of stories, which is why a show like ‘Tripling’. It wouldn’t have worked on any other kind of medium.”