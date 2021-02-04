Twinjabi duo stuns the audiences with their LIVE performance on VH1

Twinjabi duo is constantly pushing boundaries of the global music industry with their refreshing music. World’s best twin singers, the Twinjabi duo just got closer to global domination with their live performance on VH1.

The twin brothers keep on creating ripples with their exceptionally unique music, their recent music video for ‘Desi Dons’ has been widely appreciated globally. The twin duo recently posted a picture of themselves in their all dapper avatar and we are wondering if they have begun shooting for their next music video!

The Twinjabi brothers enjoy a global fan base. Interestingly, their lyrics are multilingual, mostly in English and Punjabi. Besides India, America and Canada, the duo enjoys a popular fan base in Russia, the Czech Republic, Tanzania and Brazil too.

The brothers became a rage wherein their track ‘Bombay’ was picked up by Vh1 India. The international channel played it on rotation six times a day on television. Their LIVE performance on Vh1 proved to be the biggest musical highlight of the month!