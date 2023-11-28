Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil 7 breaks all records with unprecedented viewer ratings

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 hosted by Kamal Haasan continues to dominate the small screen, surpassing expectations and setting new benchmarks in the television industry. With each passing week, the show’s ratings have soared to incredible heights, driven by the compelling hosting skills of Kamal Haasan and an ensemble cast of unique and diverse contestants. This is the seventh year that the legandary actor is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil.

In its 44th week, the show saw an impressive rating of 6.0, capturing the attention of viewers across Tamil Nadu. Undeterred by the stiff competition in the television landscape, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 proved its mettle as the ratings soared to 6.7 in the 45th week, rising further to an impressive 6.9 TVR in the 46th week. These numbers are a testament to the show’s undeniable ability to captivate and engage audiences week after week.

Kamal Haasan, the beloved film actor and multifaceted personality, has been the driving force behind the success of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7. With his charismatic hosting style and in-depth analysis of the contestants’ actions, Over the years Kamal Haasan has become an integral part of the viewers’ Bigg Boss experience.