Unbroken: Raghav Khanna makes a documentary on cricketer Unmukt Chand

Raghav Khanna, known for directing the huge successful documentary on S S Rajamouli, has now directed a documentary on the young cricket sensation Unmukt Chand. This is the story of second chances, of picking up the shards of your broken dreams and rebuilding your life. Unmukt Chand, the Under-19 World Cup-winning captain and once a rising star in Indian cricket, abandons his childhood dream of playing for India to pursue his cricketing ambitions in the USA.

This documentary intimately chronicles Unmukt’s journey across continents as he experiences continuous setbacks while clinging onto the hope of playing cricket at the highest level and confronting his new reality.

Describing his journey and the documentary Unmukt Chand said, “Looking back, life has been a rollercoaster, from winning the Under-19 World Cup to retiring from India at just 28 years of age. From being a poster boy to being trolled and then forgotten – I have lived in the extremities of public opinion. When Raghav told me about the documentary, at first I was hesitant but the experience of filming the documentary with him was cathartic and it made me look at my own story from a new perspective. I feel it’s a story that will resonate with many people who do not get what they want but are still determined enough to keep pursuing their path.”

Director Raghav Khanna, who was deeply intrigued by Unmukt’s journey, says, “Unmukt’s journey post the Under-19 World Cup is a tale of perseverance when hope is hard to come by. What drew me to Unmukt’s story was the sharp contrast between his potential and the outcome— the inversion from being hailed as Indian cricket’s next big superstar to being shunned into obscurity. His journey reflects on the competitive and unforgiving nature of professional sports, and perhaps of life itself, where a single moment—often beyond our control—can undo years of hard work and aspiration. I’ve approached this film with the lens of cinematic realism—staying faithful to his truth while allowing space for viewers to see fragments of their own story in his. At its core, this is a film about broken dreams, second chances, and the grace it takes to start over.”

“Unmukt Chand’s story is not just about cricket, it is about resilience, reinvention, and the pursuit of identity beyond the spotlight. In a world obsessed with the highs of fame, we often overlook the human journey behind the fallouts and comebacks. As producers, we were drawn to the emotional and psychological layers of his journey which we believe will resonate far beyond the cricketing world”, said Dipti and Tushar.

“Raghav Khanna brings an incredibly sensitive and intuitive approach to storytelling. As a director, he has the ability to bring out emotions which lie between the lines. With Unmukt’s story, his direction is honest and personal. As producers, it is rare to find a director who can combine technical craft with human empathy so seamlessly. Raghav has done full justice to Unmukt’s journey”, says Priyanka Chaudhari.