Unchanging values in changing times: The Muthoot Group’s tribute to soldiers

This Diwali, The Muthoot Group has unveiled a deeply moving brand film celebrating the courage, sacrifice and unwavering spirit of India’s armed forces, conceptualised by Jio Creative Labs. The film tells the story of three soldiers returning home for Diwali, capturing themes of remembrance, brotherhood and togetherness that reflect the values of both the soldiers and The Muthoot Group.

Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said, “We are proud to present a heartfelt tribute that reflects our core philosophy of “Unchanging Values in Changing Times”. As the lights of Diwali illuminate our lives, let us pay homage to the timeless values that inspire us, just as our brave soldiers embody them with unwavering commitment.”

Abhinav Iyer, Sr. GM Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group, added, “This film is a heartfelt tribute to our brave hearts who serve us during wartime & peacetime. It is emotional, soul-stirring and our humble attempt to express our gratitude to those who give their everything so that we can live in peace.”

Aditya Bhat, Head of Jio Creative Labs, said, “Being an army officer’s son, this campaign is very close to my heart. With Sunehri Soch, we wanted to salute the spirit of courage and sacrifice that lights up every Indian home. This film is our tribute to the armed forces and a reminder that Diwali’s true meaning lies in gratitude, remembrance and togetherness.”

The film stands as a tribute to the brave men and women who keep the nation’s spirit alive, embodying the values of integrity, service and selflessness.