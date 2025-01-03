Unfiltered and fearless: Fae Beauty’s pitch to the sharks

With a mission to challenge unrealistic beauty standards and promote authentic, unfiltered beauty, Fae Beauty makes its appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4. Founded by Karishma Kewalramani, the brand is dedicated to empowering individuals by offering products that embrace natural beauty in all its forms. Through this appearance, Fae Beauty aims to reach a wider audience and make a meaningful impact on the beauty industry.

Despite early setbacks, Karishma’s journey is a testament to resilience and vision. The brand’s unique approach to beauty and its inspiring journey showcases the founder’s unwavering dedication and consistency. Her relentless efforts have transformed challenges into opportunities, crafting a compelling success story that is sure to stand out during the pitch. Its commitment to inclusivity and focus on creating products tailored for Indian skin tones has earned admiration from its customers. With a bold ask of ₹1 crore for 1% equity, Fae Beauty showcases its confidence in its vision and product line, leaving viewers wondering if the Sharks will invest in this innovative brand.

Karishma Kewalramani, Founder of Fae Beauty, shares her thoughts on the experience: “Pitching to the Sharks on Shark Tank India is truly a surreal experience. I can’t deny that I was a bundle of nerves before filming, but I knew I had a unique story to tell and a brand that could make a real difference in the beauty industry. I believe that everyone deserves to feel seen, heard, and represented. Every individual, with every skin tone or type, deserves to feel beautiful. And at FAE, we’re creating products that are affordable, accessible, innovative, and effective – for this exact purpose. We’re not just a makeup brand; we’re a movement towards ensuring inclusivity in the industry, and Shark Tank India has given us the opportunity to take our brand to the next level and reach even more people with our core message of inclusivity and self-acceptance.”