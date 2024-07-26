Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ayushmann Khurrana urge the nation to cheer for Team India at Paris Olympics

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya & Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana have a special appeal to make to our country – cheer for the Indian contingent to bring glory to our nation at the Paris Olympics!

Ayushmann was also presented with a commemorative Indian team Tshirt by Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the start of this campaign.

Ayushmann wrote on social media, “Olympics is the greatest sporting event of the world & those who compete in it are nothing short of Titans at their disciplines. We have 117 such brilliant athletes who are ready to fly our flag high at this year’s #Paris2024 Olympics!”

He added, “Let’s cheer for them to make Bharat proud. Let’s cheer for them to show the world our grit, determination & passion for the games. Deeply honoured to have met Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports today to start a campaign to cheer for the Indian contingent.

Jai Hind! 🏆💯”