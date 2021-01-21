Unputdownable! Exclaims Shilpa Shetty Kundra About Dr Marcus Ranney’s Book ‘At The Human Edge’

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has the power to inspire people. As they say, every power comes with a big responsibility. Just like a great leader, she is also an avid reader who inspires people to do the same by sharing her current reads and book recommendations.

Shilpa recently read Dr. Marcus Ranney’s debut non-fiction popular science book ‘At The Human Edge’ and said, “It realistically yet intriguingly depicts the extremities of our physical world – the kind that has the power to influence and impact our physiology. If you’ve always been curious to know more about the extreme environments around the world from the comfort of your homes, then this book is for you. It’s informative and gripping! Unputdownable.”

The talented actress has always been very crisp and holistic in her approach. A woman who is an example of empowerment and has not given up on her passion for self-care and fitness throughout her motherhood journey, she is raising her children in the same manner with utmost responsibility of self-care and has always been an epitome of fitness during and after pregnancy to new mothers across the globe.

Recently South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes wrote a positive review for the book, acknowledging its importance. A Champion of Wellbeing, Dr. Marcus Ranney trained as a medical doctor in London. Moving to India in 2010, the global pandemic saw Dr. Marcus return to clinical medicine, after a sabbatical of over a decade, volunteering on the frontlines for COVID duty in Mumbai for over three months before contracting and suffering from the virus himself. He is a keen athlete and long distance marathon runner, also known for holding a Guinness Record for backwards running. He has worked with fighter pilots whilst in the Royal Airforce and with astronauts whilst at NASA. Dr. Ranney has been a World Economic Forum’s Global Shaper, and more recently, appointed as a Senior Fellow to the Atlantic Council.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’ which stars Abhimanyu Dasani, and Samir Soni in lead roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s ‘Hungama’ with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, and others.