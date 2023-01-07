Each time Uorfi Javed is spotted in public, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. While she is admired for her bold looks, there are times when her unique outfits leave netizens completely stunned. But recently, she created havoc and gave a tremendous walk-in Indian attire. Yes, you heard that absolutely Uorfi Javed in Indian attire.

Uorfi Javed looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous while she ramp-walked for the popular designer Arshi Singhal, who is a well-known name and fashion brand in the business. She started her brand label Bare and Blur in October 2021; however, it was subsequently changed to “Label Arshi Singhal” to better cater to Indian ethnic fans. Arshi Singhal has assisted around 30 brides from various nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Her team has curated over 80 works and participated in various notable shows.

The show at Gurugram International Couture Week came out to be a blockbuster as Arshi not only managed to style Uorfi Javed in a beautiful Indian attire from her latest traditional outfit collection, “MEMPHIS,” but the way Diva carried it entirely grasped all the attention towards her, and the motive of designer Arshi for choosing Uorfi as a show stopper eventually turned out as one of the best strolls of the GICW event.

Till now, Arshi Singhal has showcased her designs at fashion shows like the Indian Design Show in December 2021 and Times Fashion Week in May 2022. Celebrities and influencers including Nikita Dutta, Disha Parmar, Amyra Dastur, Erica J. Fernandes, Jannat Zubair, Kritika Khurana, Urvashi Rautela, and Prajakta Koli have donned Singhal’s collections. And currently, she has come up with the fashion icon Uorfi Javed as her show-stopper, which surely added a star to her new collections. Uorfi Javed walks the ramp for designer Arshi Singhal in a never seen before outfit for Gurugram International Couture Week