Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Apollo’s female powerhouses unite to implement measures against violence in healthcare

In response to the alarming RG Kar incident, the women leaders of Apollo Hospitals have taken a powerful stand, uniting to demand greater safety and respect for female doctors across the healthcare sector. These formidable women, representing the strength and vision of the Apollo family, have come together to send a clear message: women must stand strong for each other.

In a compelling video released by Apollo Hospitals, Vice Chairman Preetha Reddy, Promoter-Director Shobana Kamineni, CEO South Region Sindoori Reddy, Managing Director Sunita Reddy, President (Brands) Apollo Pharmacy Anushpala Kamineni, and Vice Chairperson Upasana Kamineni Konidela speak with one voice, reaffirming their commitment to creating safe and secure workplaces for all female healthcare professionals. They challenge the status quo, emphasizing that women are not passive bystanders but powerful forces for change.

These leaders are more than just executives—they are women dedicated to ensuring that no female doctor has to fear violence or harassment at work. They are calling on every woman in healthcare to join forces, to protect each other, and to be the vanguard of safety in their workplaces.

Together, they pledge to lead the charge in transforming healthcare environments. They aim to set an example for the entire industry, demonstrating that women, when united, can drive the change needed to ensure safety, respect, and dignity for all.