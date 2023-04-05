Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan celebrate intimate baby shower in Dubai

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, one of India’s leading voices for philanthropy and corporate wellness, and her husband, global icon and actor Ram Charan, celebrated their baby shower in Dubai over the weekend. The intimate gathering was attended by close friends and family who flew in from around the world to celebrate the couple.

The star couple looked stunning in their understated yet chic ensembles. The joyous and unforgettable moment was hosted by Upasana’s sisters, Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy, who are her true support system. Upasana’s grandmother stole our hearts with her ultimate elegance.

Upasana shared special memories of the celebrations with her bestie, Ram Charan, on her Instagram. Her inspiring motherhood journey has been a source of strength for many working women who strive to balance their careers and family life. As a role model, she has encouraged women to pursue their passions and dreams while embracing the joys of motherhood.

Throughout her pregnancy, Upasana has maintained her unwavering commitment to philanthropy and corporate wellness as the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals and Founder of URLife, tirelessly working to create a positive impact in society.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan have always been an inspiration to many, and their journey into parenthood is highly anticipated. We wish the couple all the love and happiness as they embark on this beautiful journey together.