Upasana Kamineni Konidela redefines luxury with a conscience

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and modern changemaker Upasana Kamineni Konidela has partnered with sustainable fashion platform Kuro India for a unique initiative that blends luxury with purpose. Through this collaboration, Upasana is reselling curated pieces from her personal wardrobe — with all proceeds directed to charity. Known for her unwavering commitment to social impact, this move adds another dimension to her mission-driven life.

Upasana’s fashion choices reflect a fusion of timeless elegance and modern sophistication. From intricately detailed Sabyasachi saris to contemporary Anamika Khanna gowns, her closet is a showcase of India’s finest couture. Now, fashion lovers can access these coveted pieces at the exclusive Celebrity Closet Sale on Kuro — a rare opportunity to own pieces worn by one of the country’s most graceful public figures.

This initiative is also a powerful statement on sustainability. Her association with Kuro is not just about recycling fashion; it’s about reimagining it with responsibility, empathy, and lasting impact.

With her deep-rooted belief in giving back to the community, Upasana continues to lead by example. Whether it’s through healthcare initiatives, environmental causes, or fashion with purpose, she is redefining what it means to be a socially responsible public figure.