Urmila Matondkar’s on-screen daughter Sejal Gupta crowned as Miss Teen International India

Thirteen year old Sejal Gupta was crowned as Miss Teen International India 2022 at the Miss Teen Diva 2022 Pageant. She has done television show called ‘Kya Haal Mr Panchal” and played the younger Kirti Kulhari in Mission Mangal.

Sejal, who keeps juggling between Mumbai and Chandigarh for her work related commitments is on seventh heaven and claims to be the youngest Indian teen to win such a title. Talking about winning, she said, “Being the youngest beauty pageant winner, I feel really happy, excited proud. This pageant helped me to showcase my talent and come out as confident girl and also made me believe that age is just a number.”

Sejal has just got promoted to standard 9th for academic year of 2023-24, but this school has lot of goals to achieve. Sharing about her goals and bucket list she said,” I want to be a global icon and a role model to others, break the stereotypes especially for younger generation, I want the world to believe that nothing is impossible in this world and age is just a number. I want everyone to understand that mental health is important in case of kids too. I know that education is very important but will also request parents let your child achieve their dream and please do support them.”

Sejal who is currently enjoying with crowning glory, will soon be busy in promotion of her upcoming films, which include Peshawar series, Kun Faya Kun film with Harshwardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sukhee with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jo Tera Hai Wo Mera Hai with Amit Syal, Sonali Kulkarni and Paresh Rawal, and in Tiwari with Urmila Matodkar.