Urvashi Rautela attends India vs Pakistan men’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park

Urvashi Rautela was present at the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan men’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. The final brought the two cricketing rivals together for the Asian Games gold medal, with India ultimately defeating Pakistan by 19 runs to retain the men’s cricket title.

Urvashi Rautela has always had a deep connection with major global sporting occasions. Her association with international sporting platforms has previously included the honour of officially launching and unveiling the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in association with the ICC and Cricket World Cup.

Her presence at the India-Pakistan Asian Games 2026 cricket final in Japan marked another memorable sporting occasion for the actress, as she witnessed one of the most celebrated rivalries in world cricket unfold on an international stage. The match was played at Korogi Sports Park, with the Asian Games organisers listing the men’s cricket final for October 3 in Nisshin.

For Urvashi, such sporting occasions represent more than entertainment. They offer an opportunity to celebrate Indian sport, support Indian athletes and be part of moments that bring millions of fans together across the globe.

Speaking about her presence at the prestigious sporting event, Urvashi Rautela’s team said, “Urvashi has always believed that sport has the incredible power to unite people and represent the spirit of a nation on a global platform. Being present at the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final in Japan was a truly special experience for her. Having previously been associated with the unveiling of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy in Paris, she feels privileged to witness another significant chapter in Indian cricket. These are historic moments that celebrate our athletes, our country and the passion of millions of fans worldwide.”

The India-Pakistan final ended with India securing the gold medal after posting 211/6 and restricting Pakistan to 192/6, completing a memorable Asian Games campaign for Indian cricket.