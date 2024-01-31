Urvashi Rautela receives intensive training from Conor McGregor for her role as a police officer in NBK 109

Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood’s youngest superstar, has achieved global recognition through her perseverance and hard work. She currently enjoys over 72 million followers on Instagram and has a massive net worth of more than 550 crores which is incredible. In addition to that, Urvashi is also the youngest Indian to be listed in the Forbes Top 10.

As far as the Indian film industry is concerned, we all know for a fact that Aamir Khan is known as the ‘perfectionist’ for literally giving it his all in the character and the project. As far as the actresses are concerned in the film industry, if there’s one woman who can literally be called a ‘perfectionist’ of the same level, it is only Urvashi Rautela. The actress is known to literally give her blood, sweat, toil and efforts into anything and everything that she signs up for and it is her thorough dedication, sincerity and meticulous approach towards her craft that has made her the most celebrated global icon from the Indian film industry. Time and again, Urvashi Rautela has pushed herself beyond regular limits to do the unthinkable and has proven her critics wrong like a savage boss lady. This time as well, as the actress gears up for her upcoming spectacle project with Nandamuri Balakrishna tentatively called ‘NBK109’, she has opted for the hard route. Yes that’s right.

In order to be absolutely skilled, well-trained and groomed in action and stunts, Urvashi Rautela has learnt from none other than the master himself, Conor McGregor who is a celebrated Irish mixed martial artist and professional boxer. Conor McGregor who worked with Urvashi regarding the project seems to have had the most incredible experience with her. He shares ,

“The Only Bollywood Film Person I Know After Shah Rukh Khan Is Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi is Bollywood’s young superstar. Just look at her beauty and popularity. She’s an excellent and outstanding actor/artist. She is a shining example of beauty from India and I’m sure you’ll be seeing her in more Hollywood projects soon. She has an amazing fitness report.”

On the work front, the talented actress has projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, ‘NBK109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, ‘Baap’ (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in an upcoming movie titled ‘JNU’ which is a biopic where she’s playing a college politician along with a very special music video with ‘Jalebi’ fame Jason Derulo & many more. Stay tuned for more updates.