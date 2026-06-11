Urvashi Rautela set to become the global face of Abel Richard and Montegrappa

Urvashi Rautela, Global Superstar, highest-paid actress-performer with a die-hard fanbase of over 200 million followers worldwide, is once again proving why she is a global icon. Despite her massive international popularity and nonstop professional commitments, she continues to prioritize family and emotional well-being—qualities that make her even more relatable to fans across the globe.

Urvashi Rautela continues to strengthen her position as one of India’s most internationally recognized stars, making a powerful statement at the exclusive James Bond 007 “A View To A Kill” Gala hosted by luxury powerhouses Abel Richard and Montegrappa.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious gatherings in the global luxury calendar, the invitation-only evening brought together an elite circle of distinguished guests, collectors, and industry leaders. Urvashi stood out as the only Indian invitee, further highlighting her growing influence across international luxury, fashion, and entertainment circles.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a breathtaking bespoke USD 50 million Abel Richard handbag, specially customized for Urvashi. The extraordinary masterpiece symbolized exclusivity, craftsmanship, and the actress’s rising stature within the world of ultra-luxury brands.

As her global profile continues to expand, industry attention is increasingly focused on her association with Abel Richard and Montegrappa, with expectations mounting that she will soon represent the iconic brands on the international stage.

From prestigious global events to luxury collaborations, Urvashi Rautela’s ascent has been nothing short of remarkable. With an ever-growing international presence and unmatched visibility across luxury platforms, she continues to redefine what it means to be a modern Indian global icon.

The James Bond 007 Gala was more than an exclusive evening—it was yet another reminder that Urvashi Rautela’s influence is rapidly transcending borders, placing her among the most prominent Indian personalities on the world stage today.