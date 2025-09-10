Urvashi Rautela steals the spotlight at SIIMA Awards

Urvashi Rautela knows how to make an entrance, and at the prestigious SIIMA Awards 2025, she turned heads and set social media ablaze the moment she arrived. The actress, adored across continents for her glamorous style and larger than life persona, stunned everyone by stepping out of her ₹16 crore customised Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a move that immediately became the talking point of the evening.

Fans present at the venue couldn’t stop cheering as Urvashi gracefully made her way onto the red carpet. The excitement wasn’t limited to India alone her global fanbase flooded timelines with admiration, making her trending worldwide within minutes. “This is what you call living like a true global icon,” wrote one fan, while another shared, “Urvashi is setting standards we can only dream of!”

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Urvashi paired the grand arrival with an equally breathtaking look, radiating sheer star power. The sight of her glamorous entry perfectly captured the essence of SIIMA glitz, celebration, and unforgettable moments.

More than just a star, Urvashi has become a cultural phenomenon whose presence guarantees attention. Her arrival in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan wasn’t just a style statement it was a testament to her global success story, making it one of the most iconic moments of SIIMA 2025.