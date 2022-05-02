Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar share a heartfelt note about Lata Mangeshkar on the first episode of Naam Reh Jaayega

One of the biggest tributes ever, to the ‘Queen of Singing’ Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ has finally aired on Starplus and has got music lovers excited. While celebrating her legacy, there was an emotional arc when Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar shared a few heart-touching stories with the audience.

With ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, Starplus has created a special series to relive the glory of the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar with eighteen prominent singers of India. While the show has got its first episode aired recently, it became more interesting when, Lata Ji’s sister Usha Mangeshkar was seen sharing some funny anecdotes with the viewers, and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar was seen getting emotional while talking about the beautiful memories he had with Lata Ji.

While talking about the fun moments she had with her, Usha Ji shared “Lata didi was very naughty and she was always up for some mischief. Lata didi loved to organize plays, where she used to sing. Lata didi always used to play the role of Tukaram Maharaj and she used to make our sisters, Asha di and Meena di her students and used to ask them to sing. I remember she used to say “Ab mein jata hu Swarg mein” and then she used to jump down.”

Moreover, While speaking about how Lata Ji showed an affectionate gesture to him, Lata Ji’s brother, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar said “I was 5 years old so my mother took me away as our father passed away in front of me. Death, demise, and passing away, these were just some words for me, I had no idea what it all meant, I was too young for it. But yes I was devastated for sure, I felt something is not right. I remember Lata didi came and she got Chiwda, Sev, and other Farsan for us. She took me on her lap and fed me. For others, she was Lata Mangeshkar, but for me, she was my DIDI”.

He also added, “Lata Mangeshkar did not become Lata Mangeshkar just like that. She had to go through a lot, she struggled a lot. There were so many times she used to feel that she is an orphan, she has no one. And the way she stood up after being so broken is what makes her a legend.”

‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is all set to bring many noted singers to pay tribute to the ultimate voice that filled us with emotion and hope, that of the late Lata Mangeshkar. The 8 episode, hour-long series is on air from 1st May, 2022, only on StarPlus