Utkalamrita showcases Odisha’s heritage at Bhubaneswar Times Fashion Week

Celebrating a decade of championing Odisha’s handlooms globally, Utkalamrita—the flagship brand of Sabat Exports Pvt. Ltd., founded by sisters Dr. Anita Sabat and Amrita Sabat—made a powerful impact at the first-ever Bhubaneswar Times Fashion Week with its thematic collection “Manabasa Gurubar – An Ode to Mahalakshmi.”

The showcase featured 10 GI-tagged sarees including Berhampuri, Sambalpuri, Khandua, Gopalpur Tussar, Bomkai and Pattachitra, along with Indo-Western creations inspired by Mahalakshmi motifs. The men’s collection drew attention with Lakshmi–Narayan twinning looks, while jewellery crafted using Sambalpuri Bandha fabric added a contemporary touch. Showstopper Supriya Nayak mesmerised audiences wearing two natural dye Sambalpuri Bandha Silk sarees based on rich motifs related to Mahalakshmi.

Since its inception in 2015 during Nabakalebara Ratha Jatra, Utkalamrita has promoted Odisha’s artisans across China, Australia, USA, Malaysia, Singapore and major Indian metros. The brand gained worldwide attention for connecting Team Vidya Balan with the legendary Sree Ganeet Mathematics Sambalpuri Bandha Silk Saree further spotlighting Odisha’s weaving brilliance. This iconic handwoven “Mathematical Equations” Saree, worn by Vidya Balan for e-promotion of Shakuntala Devi movie in 2020, was later auctioned for ₹55,000, and they donated this full amount to the saree’s first master weaver Sri Bhagabata Meher.

A pioneer in the GI ecosystem, Sabat Exports Pvt.Ltd. represented by Dr.Anita Sabat is an Authorised User of “Orissa Ikat” and the creator of the world’s first Odisha Handloom GI Store and the world’s first Odisha GI Store, inaugurated by Odisha Assembly Speaker Smt. Surama Padhy in 2025. Dr. Anita Sabat, known as the GI Crusader of Odisha, continues to lead powerful initiatives to spread GI awareness and promote authentic crafts.

Recently, Amrita Sabat also graced the hot seat of KBC, wowing Amitabh Bachchan himself as well as global audiences, with the inspiring decade-long journey of Utkalamrita.

With strong #VocalForLocal values and a global vision, Utkalamrita stands today as a proud ambassador of Odisha—preserving heritage, empowering artisans, and taking “Odisha ki Kala” to the world.