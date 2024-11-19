Utkarsh Sharma begins Vanvaas promotions with a spiritual visit to Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri

Utkarsh Sharma, known for his portrayal of Jeete in the iconic Gadar and its blockbuster sequel Gadar 2, embarked on the promotional journey for his upcoming film Vanvaas with a divine blessing. Utkarsh visited the revered Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to seek blessings, marking an auspicious beginning for the film’s promotions.

Vanvaas, which stars Utkarsh alongside the legendary Nana Patekar, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The spiritual visit not only reflects the deep-rooted cultural essence of the film but also signifies Utkarsh’s reverence for tradition and faith as he steps into the next phase of his career.

After his serene visit to Puri, Utkarsh is headed to KIIT and KIIS University in Bhubaneswar to connect with students and audiences, kickstarting the film’s promotional activities. The university events will be the first of many interactive sessions planned to build anticipation for the movie.

The blend of spiritual and cultural significance in the promotions of Vanvaas promises a unique and engaging campaign. Fans eagerly await to see Utkarsh Sharma shine on-screen once again, this time alongside Nana Patekar, in a narrative that is expected to resonate with audiences nationwide.