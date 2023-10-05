Utkarsh Sharma feels ecstatic as Gadar becomes the only Hindi film franchise to give two all time blockbusters

Over two decades later after creating a storm at the box office with Gadar, the OG team from the film returned with a sequel, Gadar 2. Sunny Deol as Tara Singh reprised his much-loved role. Utkarsh Sharma returned as a leading man this time with Anil Sharma back at the director’s chair. Even over 20 years later, the film repeated history but this time on a much bigger scale. Gadar 2 crossed over Rs 500 crores at the Hindi box office and is still going strong after 50 glorious days.

In the post-pandemic time, when theaters faced a major hit, the success of the film is no mean feat. But along with that, with Gadar2’s earth-shattering figures, the Gadar franchise has become the first Hindi film series to deliver 2 all-time blockbusters at the box office.

The celebrations continue getting bigger for Gadar 2 and Utkarsh is over the moon with this achievement. Sharing his excitement, the actor says, “It’s a wonderful feeling and it’s something that every artist, filmmaker and other creative people live for. To touch this pinnacle, for me and the entire team of Gadar 2, is a dream come true. We are very thankful to the audience for all the love and appreciation they have showered on the film, making it touch the magical box office figure. We hope their appreciation gives us the strength to believe in ourselves and make even bigger and grander films.”

Gadar 2 has collected over Rs 525 crores at the box office and surpassed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s collection recently, marking its name in the history books. The film brought back the nostalgia as this time Tara Singh fought the entire Pakistan to save his son. Its success is a testament to the appeal of good and massy cinema and the team has created magic on screen once again.