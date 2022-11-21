Uunchai: From wanting to assist Sooraj R. Barjatya for Vivah to producing a film with him, Mahaveer Jain has come a long way

Sooraj Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain’s recent collaboration ‘Uunchai’ was released in theatres on November 11th. The film was helmed by the renowned filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced under his banner Rajshri Productions, along with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media.

Producer Mahaveer Jain recently opened up on wanting to work alongside Sooraj R. Barjatya during the shoot of ‘Vivah’ and how his long-awaited wish came true with Uunchai.

“Sooraj ji has been a renowned name in the film industry since a long time. He has given us some incredible films which every person can enjoy. Sooraj ji’s films have inherent warmth, love and goodness, this influenced me a lot and this was the reason I wanted to assist him as I wanted to be close to him and learn this. I finally got the opportunity of working with him in Uunchai as a joint producer and it was truly an incredible and amazing experience to collaborate with him.” – he said.

The producer further added, “Uunchai is a special film, we’ve seen three generations of families coming to watch and enjoy the film from grandparents to grandchildren. The response has been tremendous. Sooraj ji’s storytelling skills are truly heart warming and have resonated with families across the country.”

Uunchai is a tale of comradeship and boasts a stellar cast including evergreen actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika alongwith Parineeti Chopra. The film received a phenomenal response during its first week of release and continues to receive a raving response from the audience. With this film, Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions completed an awe-inspiring 75 years, giving the Hindi Cinema 60 films, all wholesome family entertainers.