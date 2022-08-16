Vaani Kapoor launches the trailer of Pragya Kapoor’s Maali at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

After showcasing the teaser of her forthcoming film ‘Maali’, the impressive trailer of Pragya Kapoor’s forthcoming film was launched by the gorgeous actress Vaani Kapoor at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne recently!

The heartwarming trailer not only garnered a thunderous response from the audience but also left everyone speechless with its thought-provoking message about deforestation and mental health.

‘Maali’ is a journey of a 16-year-old girl Tulsi, from the calm mountains to the concrete jungle and her struggle when she witnesses the life of the city; greed, loneliness and depression. In the film, you will experience a young Maali’s journey from the serene mountains to the concrete jungle and the effects of deforestation on our wellbeing and mental health.

As interesting as the title, ‘Maali’ brings alive the most pertinent global conversation around deforestation and mental health. The fascinating trailer has not only created a huge impact on the viewers but the meaningful subject has also left them on an emotional high, making it an eye-opener.

Vaani Kapoor says, “It has been an immense pleasure working with Pragya. Her films have always had an important message. Having worked with her on ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ which also had a social message, ‘Maali’ too highlights alarming issues that we are facing around us, which need to be addressed and given more attention. The trailer of Maali looks incredible and we should all support and watch such meaningful content.”

Producer Pragya Kapoor Said, “It’s been an honour for us to showcase our film Maali at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. We have received tremendous support from the industry for this little film of ours. Also a huge thank you to my dear friend Vaani Kapoor for being gracious as always and launching our trailer to the world.

Director Shiv C Shetty is making his directorial debut with “Maali”. After working in the corporate sector for 13 years Shiv is now following his passion, talking about Maali he said “It’s my first film and it has been a beautiful journey working with Pragya; who is so deeply connected with nature and ‘Maali’ wouldn’t have been complete without her.”

Apart from donning a producer’s hat and being known for delivering content-driven hits like ‘Kedarnath’ (2018) and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ (2021), Pragya Kapoor has been involved in some exemplary work in the field of environment conservation. Founder of Ek Saath -The Earth Foundation, Pragya remains in a constant pursuit to make the world a better place through her philanthropy efforts & eco-friendly initiatives.

Produced by Pragya Kapoor, ‘Maali’ is written and directed by Shiv C. Shetty