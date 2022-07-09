Vaani Kapoor learns horse riding for Shamshera

Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor and the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor is an adrenaline pumping action entertainer which is set to release in IMAX in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22, 2022. Vaani is playing the role of India’s most sought after traveling performer in the film and she had to learn horse riding for months to ace her role in the film with elan!

Director Karan Malhotra says, “Vaani had to go through horse training because when you’re training with an animal and you want to work with an animal on a film you have to make a relationship with the animal. Matlab the horse that she trained with for the longest time and eventually that horse became a friend.”

Vaani adds, “Even for horse riding you need that emotional connect with the animal. They will throw you off otherwise. I remember I used to get this whole packet of biscuits and that’s how the trainer also told me like feed the horse, befriend the horse and it’s so cute. I mean they’re like the loveliest animal. I think it’s extremely important to be like friends with them first. They only know the language of love.”

Vaani’s is looking gorgeous in the film and her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is being widely appreciated. Karan, Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt shower praise on her for her professionalism and her acting prowess.

Karan says, “I always was very excited to work with Vaani because I believe that when I saw her first film, I really liked her as a performer, she was very fresh and she was very confident.”

Ranbir says, “She’s a beautiful actor, very hard working, very committed and I think she’s a closet method actor but like the kind of innocence and the kind of strength that she brought to the character was quite amazing. It was a tough character for her but she played it so beautifully. I’m really proud of you know her work in this film.”

Sanjay Dutt says, “I got to know her while doing Shamshera and she’s a good actor. I think she was so confident and even as a performer or a dancer, she’s fantastic but the main thing comes down to being a really wonderful person what she is.”

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.